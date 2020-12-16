Kerala local body election results: Left-front fares well, BJP maintains status quo

The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala held an upper hand in Kerala local body elections by securing a majority in around 670 of the 1,199 local bodies that went to the polls.

BJP's hopes of securing power in Thiruvananthapuram corporation was dashed and the saffron party also did not make any remarkable surge. But it could gain power in one more municipality and make its presence in many more local bodies across Kerala. Congress-led United Democratic Front suffered the major setback across Kerala.

The election results are a shot in the arm for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ahead of the as it could be considered as people's mandate for his government that too at a time when the Assembly polls are hardly five months away and the government was facing a series of allegations.

While the BJP alleged of understandings between UDF and LDF to ensure the defeat of NDA candidates, Congress's initial reaction was that the local body elections often used to favour the left front in Kerala owing to local factors and hence it could not be considered as a mandate to the left front government.

Of the six corporations in Kerala, LDF got a majority in five. Congress won the Kannur corporation. In 2015, LDF had majority only in two and UDF in one and two were hung.

Thiruvananthapuram corporation, where the BJP made a major surge in 2015 by securing 34 seats from just six in 2010 was expecting further surge. But this time also it had to satisfy with 34. LDF which was short of a clear majority by winning only 42 seats in the 100 seat corporation in 2015 has won 51 seats this time. UDF suffered the major embarrassment in the state capital as it was reduced to just ten seats from 21 last time.

Thrissur corporation where the BJP was pinning hopes also did not favour the saffron party much as it could win only six seats while LDF secured a majority with 24 seats in a neck and neck fight with UDF winning 23 seats. Even BJP state leader B Gopalakrishnan got defeated.

Out of the 86 municipalities, UDF got majority in around 45, while it was only 40 in 2015. The LDF that won in 45 municipalities last time could only secure majority in 35 now. The BJP could not only retain Palakkad municipality, but could win the Pandalam municipality in Pathanamthitta, which is considered as a reflection of row over Sabarimala Ayyappa temple women entry issue. With Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani faction led Kerala Congress (M) parting ways with UDF and recently joining CPM, LDF could win the Pala municipality in Kottayam district, a stronghold of Jose K Mani faction, that was with UDF over the last several decades.

When it comes to 14 district panchayats, LDF got a majority in 10 and UDF 4, while it was seven each last time. Out of 152 block panchayats, LDF won 108 against 98 in 2015 while the UDF won only 44 against 62. With regard to grama panchayats, out of the 941, LDF secured majority in 514 against 551 in 2015 and UDF won 377 against 362. NDA won in 22 grama panchayats compared to 14 in 2015.

TALLY

Corporations

LDF: 5

UDF: 1

NDA: 0

Municipalities

UDF: 45

LDF: 35

NDA: 2

Others: 4

District Panchayats

LDF: 10

UDF: 4

Block Panchayats

LDF: 108

UDF: 44

Grama Panchayats

LDF: 514

UDF: 377

NDA: 22

Others: 28