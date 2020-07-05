Kerala makes wearing masks and registering entry to state mandatory for a year

With Covid-19 cases in Kerala, especially those through local spread, increasing alarmingly, the Kerala Government has made preventive measures more stringent by making wearing of masks and registration for entering Kerala mandatory under law.

Offenders can attract up to two years imprisonment. However a provision for compounding has been included through a fresh amendment in the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.

Even as the spike in number of fresh infections due to those returning from other states and abroad were anticipated by the state government, over the last few days the number of fresh infections through local spread showed a sharp increasing trend and the source of many could not be traced.

Experts, including the Indian Medical Association, have alerted the government of the chance of community spread. Hence the government decided to make social distancing norms more stringent.

According to the fresh amendments, all persons should cover their mouth and nose with the mask or a face cover in all public places, workplaces and whiel commuting in any vehicle. People should maintain social distance of six feet between each other in any public place or congregation.

All persons visiting Kerala from other States and abroad must furnish details prescribed on the portal 'COVID-19 Jagratha e-platform' established by the government for contact tracing, ensuring quarantine and other COVID-19 combating measures to minimize the potential of spread of the epidemic.

No social gatherings,including dharnas and demonstrations allowed without written permission of the concerned authority. The maximum participants in such social gathering shall not exceed ten persons. Maximum participation at marriages are limited to 50 at a time and for funerals to 20 at a time, said the amended rules.