Kerala minister's picture with cow triggers much curiosity

While updating her Facebook profile picture on Wednesday morning Kerala animal husbandry minister J Chinchurani of the CPI could not have thought that it would be so timely.

Within hours after a picture of the minister carrying a calf was made as her FB profile picture, the news regarding the Animal Welfare Board of India's appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow hug day' came.

The netizens spared no time to link the Kerala CPI minister's profile picture with the appeal of the BJP government at the centre.

Many posted that it was yet another instance of the Pinarayi Viayan government in Kerala following the line of the Narendra Modi government at the centre. There were also posts that the Kerala minister could not wait till February 14 and wanted to show leniency towards the BJP government at the centre at once and hence picture was posted as soon as the cow-hug appeal came.

A section of netizens are countering with posts that the picture had no connection with the cow-hug appeal of the centre as it was posted ahead of the news regarding the centre's 'Cow hug day' appeal came.

Sources at the minister's office told DH that the picture was indeed taken by a media organisation in connection with the recent state budget. The picture was received at the minister's office the other day only and hence it was posted on Wednesday morning.

"It is very clear that the picture has no connection with the cow hug allegation and hence there is no plan to change it in view of the comments on the social media," said the official in charge of the minister's social media pages.