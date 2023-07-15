Kerala Muslim outfit raises doubts over CPM's anti-UCC stand

As the CPM in Kerala is organising a seminar against Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Saturday with the participation of various Muslim outfits, one group has expressed doubts over the anti-UCC stand of the CPM.

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Mahallu Federation (SKSMF) has expressed doubts citing the earlier stand of CPM on personal laws.

SKSMF leader Abdusamad Pookotoor said that the CPM's policy was to reform personal laws. CPM leaders like E M S Namboodiripad had also stated it earlier. Hence the CPM's present stand against UCC is quite doubtful unless the party openly states that it is changing its policy, he said.

SKSMF also issued a statement in this regard. SKSMF is affiliated to the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, a key Muslim scholar's body in Kerala.

The Congress was already alleging that the present anti-UCC stand of CPM was a political ploy to woo Muslim outfits by unleashing a communal campaign over the move of the BJP government at the centre to bring in UCC.

Even as the CPM invited Congress's coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to the seminar to be held in Kozhikode on Saturday, IUML decided to keep off expressing displeasure over not inviting Congress to the event.

Meanwhile, there were reports that a leader of NDA's coalition partner Bharath Dharma Jana Sena is likely to participate in the CPM's seminar as a representative of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), which is an outfit of the Hindu - Ezhava community.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechuri is scheduled to inaugurate CPM's seminar to be held at Kozhikode on Saturday. Leaders of various socio-religious outfits would be participating in the seminar.