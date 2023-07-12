Kerala CPM government ropes in 'Metro Man' Sreedharan for SilverLine project

After keeping on the back burner for almost an year the much hyped SilverLine semi-high speed rail project in Kerala is again gaining steam with the CPM government roping in the service of 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan.

Sreedharan has suggested an alternative consisting mainly of elevated rail lines so as to minimise land acquisition as well as to address the concerns that the high speed rail line with embankments and fencings would affect the natural water flow and enhance the risk of floods.

The fresh moves came after Congress leader turned CPM government's special representative in Delhi K V Thomas approached Sreedharan seeking alternatives. The move raised many eyebrows as Sreedharan was BJP's candidate in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections. Hence there are also speculations that it was a strategic move of the CPM government to influence the BJP government at the Centre for getting nod for the project.

The former head of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation immediately swung into action and provided an alternative suggestion. Thomas told reporters that Sreedharan's suggestions would be taken up with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The SilverLine was conceived as a 530 kilometre greenfield rail line from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod aimed at reducing the travel time to around four hours, while it takes around ten hours now. The project with an estimated cost of over Rs 1 lakh crore was facing stiff opposition owing to the massive eviction of families involved, environmental concerns and the poor financial situation of Kerala.

Earlier, Sreedharan had said that a high-speed rail line was required for the state and suggested that an elevated and underground rail line that would require minimum land acquisition. The same was learnt to be suggested by Sreedharan now also. He was also learnt to have suggested developing the rail line between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur in the initial stage and also mooted taking the required land on lease basis rather than outright acquisition so as to reduce financial obligations.

The Kerala government had kept the SilverLine project on the back burner over the last one year citing lack of nod from the Centre. Last year, the state had witnessed stiff resistance from the people against land acquisition for the project. Resentment against the rail project was also considered as a reason for CPM's defeat in a by-poll to Thrikkakara Assembly seat in Kochi last year.