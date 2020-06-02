Case filed over misuse of teachers' photos from e-class

Kerala police registers case against misusing pictures of teachers from online classes

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 02 2020, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 14:11 ist

The online classrooms through public domain targeting over 40 lakh school students in Kerala from Monday have posed a fresh challenge with cyber-trollers misusing the pictures of teachers for trolling purposes.

Also read — Kerala commences fresh academic year online amidst COVID-19

On the basis of a complaint filed by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) chief executive officer Anvar Sadath, the Kerala Police registered a case at the cybercrime police station in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

"It has come to the notice of the police cyber wing that some anti-social elements were misusing pictures and videos of online classes and circulating those with insulting comments on social media. Stringent action will be taken against such acts," said an official statement from Kerala Police.

Also read — Girl ends life in Kerala allegedly over lack of online study facility

Anvar requested in a message on the social media that sharing such pictures and videos without any bad intentions also added up to the insult to the teachers and hence those coming across such posts should remove it.

Online classes are delivered to students of class one to twelfth through the Victers education channel of KITE. Recorded classrooms by teachers for each standard are aired at specified time slots through the channel, which could be viewed through cable TV and the internet. Since it is on the public domain anyone can view it.

Kerala
Education Department
classrooms

