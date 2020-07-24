Kerala records more Covid-19 recoveries than active cases; Total shut down unlikely soon

Even as Covid-19 spike continues, Kerala heaved a sigh of relief on Friday as the number of recoveries was higher than the fresh cases, thereby slightly bringing down the number of active cases.

A total lockdown is also unlikely in the state soon as major political parties and experts were opposed to it.

While 885 more fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Friday, 968 recovered. Four more Covid-19 patients, including two Kasargod natives, died, taking the total deaths to 54. The number of active cases came down to 9,371 from 9,458 on Thursday.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who held a meeting with political party leaders on Friday, told reporters that a majority of experts and political party leaders were not in favour of further total lockdown, but only suggesting stringent containment measures at areas were local spread was high.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress said that imposing further total lockdown would cause severe hardships to the people and might lead to serious consequences.

Chief Minister said that an action plan would be initiated at all places were Covid-19 super spread was being noticed. Of the 885 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, 724 were due to local spread. The source of infection of 56 cases could not be even detected yet.

Apart from the four Covid-19 deaths reported on Friday, which included Kasargod natives Khairunissa, 48, and Madhavan 68, two more suspected Covid-19 deaths were reported. One of it was in an old age home in Kochi. Over 50 nuns in two convents were also tested Covid-19 positive.