Kerala revokes decision to postpone tenth, higher-secondary exams; To be held from May

Hours after the Kerala government announced the decision to postpone tenth and higher secondary examinations, the decision was revoked by afternoon as the centre gave nod for conducting examinations by following safety norms. The pending exams will be held from May 26 itself as announced earlier.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Even as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took an adamant stand on Tuesday against further postponing the pending tenth-standard and higher-secondary examinations, the state Cabinet on Wednesday morning decided to postpone the examinations to next month.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

However, a few hours later the centre granted permission for conducting the examinations by following adequate safety measures. Hence the Chief Minister said by evening that the examinations would be held as per schedule.

The decision to conduct the pending examinations from May 26 was taken during the third-phase of lockdown. But the centre later instructed that schools and colleges should remain shut till May 31. This triggered serious concerns of maintaining social distancing during the examinations and providing proper transport facilities to over 13 lakh students supposed to take the examinations. Opposition parties Congress and BJP also demanded the government to postpone the examinations alleging that the safety of students were being put to risk of COVID-19 infection.