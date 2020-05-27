Kerala set to resume liquor sale from Thursday

Putting an end to the two-month long wait of tipplers in Kerala, the state government will resume sale of liquor from Thursday using an online token system. Only sale of liquor in bottles will be allowed and consumption at bars would not be allowed.

A mobile app, BevQ, is being launched by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, using which, customers can select the time slot for purchase and get e-token. A SMS based facility for getting e-token is also being introduced.

Sales will be carried out through 301 government run sales outlets, 576 bars and 291 beer and wine parlours. Sales will be from 9 am to 5 p.m. and e-token could be taken between 6 am and 10 pm.

Kerala excise minister T P Ramakrishnan said that so far no decision on home delivery of liquor has been taken.

Liquor sales was stopped in the state following the nationwide lockdown in March. This caused severe revenue fall for the government. The state witnessed a spike in withdrawal syndrome cases also. Around 2,000 persons even approached government's COVID-19 related counselling centre with de-addiction issues.

Considering these, the government explored options of resuming liquor sale by maintaining social distancing norms. Hence, the e-token system is being introduced and bars and beer/wine parlours are permitted to sell liquor in bottles. The decision to resume liquor sale also triggered protests from several activists.