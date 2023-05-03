Kerala theatres concerned over screening 'The Kerala Story'

Many theatres in Kerala are reportedly concerned about screening the film The Kerala Story in view of the protests against the film.

According to sources, so far, only one theatre group having screens in four locations in the state has confirmed screening of the film which is releasing on Friday.

"Many theatre owners were quite concerned over screening the film. They seem to be not only concerned over the possible protest but also about lack of support from the state government as the ruling party in Kerala (CPM) is also opposing the film," an official associated with the film's distribution told DH.

Meanwhile, the police were also quite vigilant. The police were in touch with many prominent theatres in the state to check whether the film would be screened so as to provide security.

The Kerala HC had posted for May 5 a petition seeking a ban on the film's screening.

The ruling CPM, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Opposition Congress had strongly flayed the film as its trailer says that 32,000 women from Kerala joined the Islamic State (IS). The CPM and Congress alleged that the film was an attempt by the Sangh Parivar to trigger unrest and communal divide in Kerala.

The film directed by Sudipto Sen is based on the story of three non-Muslim Kerala women who joined IS allegedly following 'love jihad'. Adah Sharma is playing the lead role in the film produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Sen had said that the film was done after studying around 6,000 cases.