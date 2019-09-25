Kerala, TN decide to review water sharing agreement

The Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments have decided to review the Parambikulam Aliyar water sharing agreement.

A meeting of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday decided to constitute a five member committee headed by the respective department secretaries in both the states to initiate steps for reviewing of the agreement. Chief Secretaries of both states would also be holding meetings every six months to review the steps.

Both the chief minister's expressed hope of finding amicable solution to the concerns of both the states on Parambikulam - Aliyar agreement and related issues including the diversion of Anamalaiyar river water to Tamil Nadu and Nirar–Nallar multi-purpose project. A chief minister level meeting on the water sharing agreement was held after a gap of about 15 years.