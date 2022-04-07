Kerala withdraws Covid restrictions, masks to continue

Kerala withdraws Covid restrictions, masks to continue

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 07 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 22:30 ist

All Covid containment measures in Kerala have been withdrawn as the number of cases came down drastically.

However, the Covid related advisories like wearing of face mask and following hand hygiene would continue. Kerala chief secretary V P Joy issued orders in this regard.

As many as 2,398 persons with Covid were under treatment in Kerala now. The test positivity rate of Kerala came down to nearly two per cent.

Kerala
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

