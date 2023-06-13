Kerala: Woman alleges cotton, gauze 'came out while urinating', writes to Health Minister

A woman who underwent a cesarean surgery at a private hospital in Palakkad district in Kerala alleged on Tuesday that cotton came out of her while urinating.

Shabana K A hailing from Edathara raised the allegation and sent complaints to the health minister and district administration.

She said that she was admitted to the hospital on June 9 for delivery. She further recalled that she was suffering from an acute pain in her abdomen after the cesarean surgery on June 10. However, the doctors ignored it and discharged her on Monday.

On Tuesday, a blood stained cotton balls and gauze, weighing about 50 grams, came out while urinating, she alleged.

District medical officer said that the hospital authorities were asked to produce treatment records.