Woman alleges cotton, gauze 'came out while urinating'

Kerala: Woman alleges cotton, gauze 'came out while urinating', writes to Health Minister

On Tuesday, a blood stained cotton balls and gauze, weighing about 50 grams, came out while urinating, she alleged.

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 13 2023, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 20:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman who underwent a cesarean surgery at a private hospital in Palakkad district in Kerala alleged on Tuesday that cotton came out of her while urinating.

Shabana K A hailing from Edathara raised the allegation and sent complaints to the health minister and district administration.

She said that she was admitted to the hospital on June 9 for delivery. She further recalled that she was suffering from an acute pain in her abdomen after the cesarean surgery on June 10. However, the doctors ignored it and discharged her on Monday.

On Tuesday, a blood stained cotton balls and gauze, weighing about 50 grams, came out while urinating, she alleged.

District medical officer said that the hospital authorities were asked to produce treatment records.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

 