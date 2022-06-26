Majority in youth groups are drunkards: Kerala minister

Large section of students in youth organisations are drunkards: Kerala Excise Minister

He said creating awareness was one of the methods to fight abuse of drugs and alcohol

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 26 2022, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 18:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Kerala Excise Minister M V Govindan on Sunday said that a large section of youth and student organisations in the State were "drunkards" and there was need to create awareness against alcohol consumption by them.

Speaking at an event on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Govindan said creating awareness was one of the methods to fight abuse of drugs and alcohol and for that student and youth organisations can be relied upon.

"However, I have noticed that a large section of students of the various youth organisations in the State are drunkards. Not in a small way, but in a big way," the Minister said.

"To address the issue, we need to sincerely work towards creating awareness among the coming generations, that is "students in higher secondary, high school, college, including professional institutions", he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
Alcohol Consumption

What's Brewing

MP coach recalls 23-yr-old dream on maiden Ranji win

MP coach recalls 23-yr-old dream on maiden Ranji win

Maharashtra cyclist finishes on podium in toughest race

Maharashtra cyclist finishes on podium in toughest race

Luxury resorts: Key stopover on road to topple govts

Luxury resorts: Key stopover on road to topple govts

Why hills are drawing more astro tourists post Covid-19

Why hills are drawing more astro tourists post Covid-19

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Summer means suffering: How workers survive Gulf heat

Summer means suffering: How workers survive Gulf heat

Govt to pump Rs 200 crore to rejuvenate 67 B'luru lakes

Govt to pump Rs 200 crore to rejuvenate 67 B'luru lakes

In gay abandon...

In gay abandon...

Birthing depression

Birthing depression

 