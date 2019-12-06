Law has done its duty: CP Sajjanar on Hyd encounter

Telangana Police have collected scientific clues from the spot, Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar said in a press briefing. "I can only say that the law has done its duty," he said.

Explaining the situation of the encounter, Sajjanar said that the police had brought the accused to the crime spot as part of the investigation. The accused then attacked the police with sticks and then snatched the weapons from them and they started firing on police.

"The police warned them and asked them to surrender but they continued to fire. Then we opened fire and they were killed in the encounter. During the encounter, two policemen have been injured and they have been shifted to the local hospital," he said.

There were around 10 police with the accused persons during the time of encounter. "We have also seized two weapons from the accused persons. The body of accused have been shifted to local govt hospital for PME," he said. He added that the police have recovered the victim's cell phone here at the spot.

"We will answer to whoever takes cognizance... the state government ...NHRC, to all concerned," he added.

Sajjanar said that they suspect the accused were also involved in many other cases in Karnataka and the investigation is on.