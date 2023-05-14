Liquor deaths: Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh to family of deceased

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who died after consuming alleged spurious liquor in Marakkanam of Villupuram district, a statement from the Chief Minister's office said on Sunday.

Four people lost their lives after allegedly consuming illicit liquor at Ekki Kuppam at Marakkanam on Saturday night. The deceased have been identified as Dharanivel, Suresh, Shankar and Rajamurthy.

The Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the 12 people who are hospitalised following consumption of spurious liquor.

The statement also said that Marakkanam police sub-inspector, Arul Vadivazhagan, Sub-inspector Deepan and Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) officer, Maria Sobi Manjula, have been placed under suspension.

It may be noted that 16 people on Saturday evening complained of vomiting and headache after consuming spurious liquor at Ekkiyar Kuppam near Marakkanam in Villupuram district. All of them were taken to the JIPMER hospital in Puducherry and four people succumbed to their illness while the remaining are admitted in the hospital.

Police said that Amaran, who supplied spurious liquor, has already been taken into police custody.

Opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) demanded from the government to take stringent action against those involved in the sale of illicit liquor. He said that during the 10 years of AIADMK regime, no spurious liquor was sold in the state.

He also said that the inept administration of Stalin has led to the flow of spurious liquor.