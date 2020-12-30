Liquor shops in Telangana allowed to be open till 12 am on New year eve

Liquor shops will remain open till midnight on Thursday in Telangana in view of new year eve celebrations, the state Prohibition and Excise Department said.

Shops selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor are usually allowed to function till 11 pm and the extension by an hour has been given in view of the new year celebrations.

Permission was also accorded to the licence holders of bars, event organisers and In-House licences of Tourism Development Corporation to serve liquor up to 1 am, on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, it said. Such permission was subject to observance of Standard Operating Procedures for Covid-19, Prohibition and Excise Director Sarfaraz Ahmad said.

Meanwhile, police said they will undertake extensive checks to curb drunken and rash driving and other traffic violations in the interest of public order and safety. Police also announced imposition of traffic restrictions in some places in order to facilitate proper control and regulation of traffic.