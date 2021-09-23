'Will update Covid deaths list based on Centre's rules'

List of Covid-19 deaths will be updated based on Centre's guidelines, says Kerala Health Minister

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 23 2021, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 17:38 ist
Kerala Health Minister Veena George

The list of those who succumbed to Covid-19 was being updated based on the new guidelines of the Centre, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

The minister, speaking to reporters after visiting the new ICUs at the Government Medical College here, also said that even the state's guidelines would be updated as per the Centre's norms and the finalised version would be ready in a few days.

She said that the new guidelines would cover various aspects, including considering deaths 30 days after turning negative as a Covid fatality. A comprehensive list will be published in this regard, she added.

 

Besides that, the Health Department will also be looking into the number of Covid deaths reported in the state and is taking steps to rectify the same, she said, adding that steps are being taken to resolve the complaints and grievances it has received on this issue.

She said the state government was of the view that all those who have suffered loss of loved ones due to the pandemic should get some relief and will do everything possible to ensure the same.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer

Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer

In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US

In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US

Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban

Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban

Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win

Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win

Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'

Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'

 