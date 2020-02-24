Local lawyers raise slogans as advocates of Kashmiri students charged with sedition arrive

A group of local advocates raised ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans and displayed tricolours when advocates from Bengaluru visited the court complex here on Monday to collect documents related to the case of three Kashmiri students arrested on sedition charges.

Amid heavy police security, three advocates visited the court complex. They collected documents related to the case, at the office of the third JMFC court.

In front of the court complex gate, advocates Ashok Anwekar, Sanjeev Badaskar and others, wearing red ribon on their shoulders, staged a protest. They raised slogans against advocates who came to represent the arrested, and the police for allegedly dealing the case with soft hands.

A total of 406 policemen were on bandobast duty during the visit of Bengaluru advocates Chaitra, Niyaz and Rajesh. Police did not allow irate local advocates to come near Bengaluru advocates.

Later, Bengaluru advocates left for Dharwad to submit bail application before the district and sessions court.