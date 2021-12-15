Chopper crash: Group Captain Varun Singh no more

Lone survivor of chopper crash Group Captain Varun Singh passes away

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 15 2021, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 13:01 ist
Group Captain Varun Singh. Credit: Special arrangement

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash that killed 13 including CDS Bipin Rawat, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the IAF tweeted. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences and said "Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away."

More to follow...

 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nadu
India News
IAF
Helicopter Crash

Related videos

What's Brewing

Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel

Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

DH Toon | At Kashi, pilgrims pray for economic revamp

DH Toon | At Kashi, pilgrims pray for economic revamp

Sri Lanka’s plunge into organic farming brings disaster

Sri Lanka’s plunge into organic farming brings disaster

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

 