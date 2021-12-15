Lone survivor of chopper crash Group Captain Varun Singh passes away

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash that killed 13 including CDS Bipin Rawat, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the IAF tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences and said "Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away."

