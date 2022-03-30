Look into deportation of UK scholar, Vijayan urges Modi

Look into deportation of UK scholar, Vijayan urges Modi

Vijayan said that it was distressful that a reputed scholar had to face deportation

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 30 2022, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 22:12 ist
Filippo Osella. Credit: Facebook/filippo.osella.1977

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the deportation of well-known anthropologist Professor Filippo Osella from Thiruvananthapuram airport upon his arrival to attend a seminar.

In a letter to the PM on Wednesday, Vijayan said that it was distressful that a reputed scholar had to face deportation. The prime minister may look into the matter with seriousness and give instructions to prevent the recurrence of such instances.

Osella, a professor of anthropology and South Asian Studies at the University of Sussex, has done extensive research work in Kerala and has publications in social mobility and emigration. He researched the coastal community of the state and the Muslim community in North Kerala.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
Narendra Modi
Deportation

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

 