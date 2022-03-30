Look into deportation of UK scholar, Vijayan urges Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the deportation of well-known anthropologist Professor Filippo Osella from Thiruvananthapuram airport upon his arrival to attend a seminar.

In a letter to the PM on Wednesday, Vijayan said that it was distressful that a reputed scholar had to face deportation. The prime minister may look into the matter with seriousness and give instructions to prevent the recurrence of such instances.

Osella, a professor of anthropology and South Asian Studies at the University of Sussex, has done extensive research work in Kerala and has publications in social mobility and emigration. He researched the coastal community of the state and the Muslim community in North Kerala.

