L&T bags order for Chennai Metro Rail Project

L&T bags order for Chennai Metro Rail Project

This elevated metro rail package is to be constructed in 35 months

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 30 2022, 14:31 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 14:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay photo

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has received another significant contract order for Chennai Metro Rail Project.

According to the company's project classification, the value of a significant order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

"L&T Construction awarded another Significant contract for Chennai Metro Rail Project (CMRL)," L&T said in a statement.

The scope of the order involves the construction of an elevated viaduct of approximately 10 kilometres, including an elevated ramp and 10 elevated metro stations at Nehru Nagar, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Mettukuppam, PTC colony, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur.

This elevated metro rail package is to be constructed in 35 months.

L&T is already executing four packages of CMRL Phase II, of which one is underground and the other three are elevated packages. L&T had earlier executed metro rail projects for CMRL in Phase I.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chennai metro
India News

What's Brewing

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces

Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces

How soccer gave Anita Kumari a shot at a better life

How soccer gave Anita Kumari a shot at a better life

The rise of Titans: GT lift their maiden IPL trophy

The rise of Titans: GT lift their maiden IPL trophy

Karnataka misses caravan tourism bus

Karnataka misses caravan tourism bus

DH Toon | 8 years of NDA govt: The economic impact

DH Toon | 8 years of NDA govt: The economic impact

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

 