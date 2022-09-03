M B Rajesh resigns as Kerala Assembly Speaker

Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh on Saturday tendered his resignation from the post after the ruling CPI(M) decided to appoint him as a minister in the LDF government.
Rajesh handed over his resignation to Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar. Addressing the media after the resignation, Rajesh said his job as Speaker was a learning experience. Party sources said he will take oath as a minister next week itself.
The CPI(M) had on Friday announced the resignation of the party's newly appointed state secretary M V Govindan from the cabinet. Rajesh would be replaced as Speaker of the House by party state committee member and Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer.
The reshuffle comes in the wake of Govindan's resignation after he was appointed as CPI(M) state secretary last week, replacing ailing senior party leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.
