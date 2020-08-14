Malappuram district collector among 24 test positive for Covid-19; Kerala CM goes on self quarantine

With Malappuram district collector, district police chief and 22 other officials testing positive for Covid-19, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and couple of ministers have decided to go on self-quarantine.

Rescue and relief measures of the crashed Air India Express flight was strongly suspected to be the source of infection of the district collector and police chief, as the region was a containment zone at the time of the crash, and two passengers later tested positive for Covid-19.

Malappuram district collector Gopalakrishnan, around 20 other staff of the collectorate and district police chief Abdul Karim were tested Covid-19 positive so far, while tests were being conducted among all those who took part in the rescue operation, including airport staff and local people.

The Chief Minister decided to remain on home quarantine as he closely interacted with the district collector and police chief during his visit to the crash spot. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had also visited the accident spot along with the Chief Minister.