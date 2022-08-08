Many dams in Kerala open shutters

In view of the increasing inflow of water from catchment areas due to rain, more water was being released from the Idukki Dam while more dams opened shutters.
Sources said that parts of central Kerala, especially Idukki, were on high alert as the water levels of rivers were going up. People living close to dams were shifted to relief camps.
Water has already entered some houses near the Vandiperiyar region of Idukki after five shutters of the Idukki dam were opened.
Shutters of Peechi, Siruvani, Mullaperiyar and Pamba dams were opened on Monday to maintain the rule curve.
