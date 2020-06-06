COVID-19: Many Kerala mosques to continue restriction

Many mosques in Kerala to continue restriction amid coronvirus pandemic

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 06 2020, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 21:53 ist

Many mosques in Kerala have decided to continue with the restrictions on devotees as the COVID scenario in Kerala was worsening. While a joint meeting on mahal committees in Ernakulam decided that the mosques in the district shall continue with the restrictions until the situation improves, many prominent mosques across the state including the Palayam Juma mosque in Thiruvanthapuram city, Moideen mosque and Nadakkavu mosque in Kozhikode, were among those which already decided to continue with the restriction on devotees.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Kerala

What's Brewing

COVID-19 disrupts fight to save endangered species

COVID-19 disrupts fight to save endangered species

The case for an interventionist judiciary

The case for an interventionist judiciary

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

 