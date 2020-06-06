Many mosques in Kerala to continue restriction amid coronvirus pandemic

Many mosques in Kerala have decided to continue with the restrictions on devotees as the COVID scenario in Kerala was worsening. While a joint meeting on mahal committees in Ernakulam decided that the mosques in the district shall continue with the restrictions until the situation improves, many prominent mosques across the state including the Palayam Juma mosque in Thiruvanthapuram city, Moideen mosque and Nadakkavu mosque in Kozhikode, were among those which already decided to continue with the restriction on devotees.