Many on Sabarimala duty test Covid-19 positive despite stringent norms

Despite the stringent Covid-19 protocol, at least ten people including a few temple employees and police personnel on duty at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala for the week-long monthly pooja last month have tested coronavirus positive. This has prompted the state government to enhance the Covid-19 protocol for the two month-long pilgrimage beginning from November 15.

The fresh norm that stipulates a Covid-19 negative test result will be done 24 hours prior to reaching the Nilakkal base camp, which was 48 hours during last month, forcing most devotees from other states to conduct tests after reaching Kerala. A series of facilities for conducting the antigen test will be set up in the state and the rate is fixed at Rs. 625.

A health department official told DH that at least three temple employees and police personnel were among those tested Covid-19 positive after the monthly pooja in October. Hence the protocols have been tightened.

N Vasu, president of the Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the temple, said that the employees who have tested positive are those engaged who were at Pamba base camp. A few police personnel on duty have also tested positive. But there is no conclusive evidence that they got infected while being on Sabarimala duty.

Health department sources said that antigen test reports are not conclusive and hence allowing devotees based on Covid-negative test results pose a risk of the infection spreading.

After the lockdown, pilgrims were allowed at Sabarimala only from October 17 to 21 for the pooja. A Covid-19 negative test result obtained within 48 hours of trekking or mandatory testing at the base camp was required. Only a few tested positive and prevented from proceeding to the temple.

The fresh guidelines for the annual pilgrimage include advisories like sanitising hands every 30 minutes, maintaining six feet physical distance with others and wearing face masks whenever possible. Those who have recovered from Covid-19 are also advised to undergo a graded exercise program and pulmonary rehabilitation program before embarking on the pilgrimage.

Only 1000 pilgrims will be allowed on weekdays, 2000 on holidays and 5,000 on special occasions. Entry would be allowed only through the existing virtual queue.