Migrant workers from Bengal attacked in Kerala for CAA

Three migrant workers from West Bengal were beaten up, allegedly by BJP workers, at Kozhikode in North Kerala after they took out a protest march against CAA.

According to the police, a large section of migrant workers staged a protest march near Nadapuram on the rural parts of Kozhikode on Sunday night. They allege that after they returned to their camp after the march, a group of people with their face covered using clothes, barged into the camp and assaulted three of them who were leading the protest march and threatened all of them of dire consequences.

The three took treatment at a nearby hospital. One of them suffered a head injury. A case was registered in connection with the incident and efforts to trace the accused was on, said the police.

Meanwhile, there were reports that all the 20 odd migrant workers in the camp were leaving Kerala owing to the threat. Kerala has lakhs of migrant workers from places like Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Chhattisgarh.