Minors trashed, force-fed cow dung over suspicion of 'mango theft' in Telengana: Report

Two minor boys were brutally trashed by a group of men in Telengana on Thursday for allegedly breaking into their orchard for stealing mangoes.

The boys, 17 and 15 years old, were in search of their pet dog, according to the police, when they ventured into the property located in the Mahabubabad district of Telangana’s Thorrur town, The Indian Express reported.

The minors were tied up, trashed, and forced to eat cow dung by the men who also filmed the violence.

Two men were arrested on Friday after policed registered a complaint on Thursday night from one of the minor's mothers.

It was a 'straightforward assault case' as per the Superintendent of Mahabubabad district, N Koti Reddy, reported The Indian Express.

“We are verifying the role of two others who were present apart from the two who beat up the boys. These two persons have videographed the incident,” he added.

The two guards who beat up the teenagers, Banoth Yakku and Banoth Ramulu, were arrested, confirmed the circle inspector of Thorrur town police station N Karunakar.

“Assuming that the boys entered the orchard for stealing mangoes, the guards there tied them and beat them up. They forced them to eat cow dung and applied it to their body. They took the video of the boys and shared it. We are investigating the case,” he said.

Charges slapped on the accused include section 342 (wrongful confinement), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC, and section 75 (cruelty to a child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.