Miscreants symbolically bury J P Nadda in Telangana's Munugode

Miscreants symbolically bury J P Nadda in Telangana

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 20 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 14:41 ist

In poll-bound Munugode's Nalgonda district, unidentified persons dug a grave and symbolically buried BJP president J P Nadda, inviting sharp criticism from the saffron party.

"Digging a grave and putting a picture of J P Nadda is stupidity. We condemn it and will file a police complaint," BJP leader NV Subhash told ANI.

More to follow...

Telangana
BJP
J P Nadda

