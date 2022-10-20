Miscreants symbolically bury J P Nadda in Telangana's Munugode

In poll-bound Munugode's Nalgonda district, unidentified persons dug a grave and symbolically buried BJP president J P Nadda, inviting sharp criticism from the saffron party.
"Digging a grave and putting a picture of J P Nadda is stupidity. We condemn it and will file a police complaint," BJP leader NV Subhash told ANI.
Telangana | Unidentified persons dug a grave & symbolically buried BJP president JP Nadda alleging that Regional Fluoride Mitigation & Research Center is yet to be set up in Choutuppal area in Munugode, Nalgonda district pic.twitter.com/g2aB5EDblF
— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022
More to follow...
