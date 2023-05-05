TN: Bhagwat part of Bharata Mata temple consecration

Mohan Bhagwat takes part in consecration of Bharata Mata temple in Tamil Nadu

Bhagwat, who unveiled a statue of Sampoorna Bharat at the consecration, said, 'Bharat's Amrit kaal is before us. We must believe in it'

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 05 2023, 20:37 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 20:43 ist
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI File Photo

The 'Kumbhabhishekam' of the Bharata Mata temple built at Neelamangalam village, near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district, near here by Sri Swami Brahma Yogananda was held in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 9th Peethadish of Shadani Darbar Tirth, Raipur, Yudhishtirlal Ji Maharaj, on Friday.

Bhagwat, who unveiled a statue of Sampoorna Bharat at the consecration, said "Bharat's Amrit kaal is before us. We must believe in it. Also, Akhand Bharat is true and eternal. We just need to awaken our consciousness to understand this truth."

Also Read | Karnataka elections 2023: Hanuman takes centre stage, other issues on backburner

Akanda Bharat has not been divided, and only lines have been drawn on the map. During the discussion of Bharat's partition in Britain Parliament, Lord Wavell had said that India was a country created by God and it should not be divided and cannot be divided, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said.

Quoting Bhagwat, a release here said politics, arrogance and autocracy led the British to draw the dividing lines. The Hindu society must work together to set aside the differences.

"To realise Akhanda Bharat, people must be awakened, realise the Dharma. We must take Sankalp to dedicate our thought, deeds and material for our country," he said.

