Munugodu bypoll: Will uproot K Chandrasekhar Rao government, says Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the BJP's victory in Munugodu would pave the way for the party's win in the Telangana Assembly elections next year.

Senior Congress leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who quit as the Munugodu MLA earlier this month, joined the BJP in Shah's presence at the party's rally “Samarabheri” in the Assembly constituency.

“This is the beginning of the process of uprooting the TRS government in the state. The BJP coming to power in Telangana is certain,” Shah said addressing a huge gathering.

The TRS had organised a rally attended by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday in the constituency in West Telangana, a day ahead of Shah's programme.

Rajagopal said that his resignation has compelled KCR to visit the constituency finally and announce benefits like pensions. “Telangana's future, self respect is at stake. The battle here is to save dharma.”

While Rajagopal is the BJP's candidate for the imminent bypolls, the TRS and Congress are yet to announce their nominee.

Shah accused the Rao government of avoiding celebrating the Hyderabad Liberation Day on 17 September, “scared of the AIMIM.” “But the BJP government will observe it officially.”

After his arrival at Hyderabad Begumpet airport earlier in the day, Shah offered prayers at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad and visited the house of a Dalit BJP activist.

The home minister charged KCR of misleading the Telangana public with false, unfulfilled promises like Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance, two bedroom houses for the poor, super specialty hospitals in every district. “What happened to the promise of three acre land for every Dalit family, land rights for the tribals?”

Shah questioned how many Dalit families in Telangana have benefited by the Dalit-bandhu scheme, a Rs 10 lakh financial assistance scheme per family, announced by Rao ahead of the Huzurabad bypoll last year. BJP candidate Eatala Rajender won the election.

The union minister said that petrol and diesel prices are highest in Telangana as Rao is refusing to reduce the state tax. He said that Telangana farmers are at disadvantage as Rao is not implementing PM Fasal Bima Yojana.