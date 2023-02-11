Muslim body donates for temple’s renovation in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 11 2023, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 12:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In yet another instance of Kerala's religious harmony, a Muslim jamaat in Thiruvananthapuram's suburbs has donated funds to renovate a local temple.

Veiloor Jamaat in Murukumpuzha, around 15 km from Thiruvananthapuram, donated Rs 1 lakh to renovate the nearby Karikkakathil Sree Durga Devi temple.

The jamaat president, A K Shanavaz, handed over the amount to the temple trust patron Thankappan Nair at a function at the temple premises last Monday.

Also Read | Kerala minister's picture with cow triggers much curiosity

The act was seen as a form of reciprocation after an NRI linked with the temple, Pradeep Kumar, helped the jamaat secure land for expansion several years ago.

“...Communal harmony in this region has always stayed intact. As in many other parts of Kerala, representatives of worship centres from various sections mutually aid and collaborate in all religious matters...,” the temple trust president Madhu told DH.

