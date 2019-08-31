NBW warrant issued against Chowdhury in bribery case

A court in Telangana issued a non-bailable warrant against Congress leader S Renuka Chowdary in bribery case registered in 2015. The warrant has been issued because Renuka has not been attending the court proceedings.

According to the information available, a woman named B Kalavathi had filed a case against Renuka Chowdary in Khammam district in 2015, claiming that the senior Congress leader had promised her husband, Dr. Bhukya Rana Chandra Naik a party ticket to contest from Wyra assembly constituency in the 2014 elections. Dr Naik, according to Kalavathi, had paid Renuka Rs 1.10 crore to lobby for him in the party. Naik was a Congress supporter.

However, Renuka failed to get him the party ticket. Dr Naik died subsequently.

Kalavathi alleged that Renuka Chowdary failed to return the money.

She filed the case in Khammam district second additional first-class court. Renuka allegedly refused to receive summons from the court and failed to attend any of the hearings.

The court on August 30 issued the NBW against Renuka.

