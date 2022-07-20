NEET frisking: NTA fact-finding panel report in 4 weeks

NEET frisking incident: NTA fact-finding panel to submit report in 4 weeks

Five women were arrested in Kerala on Tuesday for allegedly forcing girl students, who appeared for the medical entrance exam NEET

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 20 2022, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 11:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS File Photo

A three-member committee set up by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to look into the alleged incident of a NEET aspirant in Kerala asked to remove her bra before the exam, will submit its report in four weeks, according to officials.

The panel include senior NTA director Sadhna Parashar; principal of Saraswathi Vidyalaya in Kerala's Arappura Shylaja OR and Suchitra Shyjinth from Pragati Academy in Kerala.

"The panel will visit the spot and verify the facts of the matter after talking to all people concerned.

Also Read | Complaint about girl asked to remove innerwear before NEET exam 'fictitious': Exam superintendent tells NTA

"It will see whether the security and frisking protocols of NTA as detailed in Chapter 9: Barred Items and Dress Code of the information bulletin, as well as guidelines for city coordinators, centre superintendents, observers and invigilators were followed," a senior NTA official said.

The committee will make necessary recommendations and submit its report in four weeks, the official added.

Five women were arrested in Kerala on Tuesday for allegedly forcing girl students, who appeared for the medical entrance exam NEET. The NTA constituted a fact-finding committee to look into the alleged incident.

Earlier, the NTA had rubbished the claims saying the exam centre superintendent has informed it that the police complaint in the matter was “fictitious” and filed with wrong intentions.

NEET
India News
Kerala
Kollam

