Newborn allegedly sold for Rs 3 lakh in Kerala hospital

The incident came to light when the Child Line group in the Kerala capital got a lead of a baby being sold

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 21 2023, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 00:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A newborn was allegedly sold for Rs 3 lakh in Thiruvananthapuram by a couple.

According to sources, a woman hailing from the city got the child from a woman known to her. The child was delivered at a government hospital in the city earlier this month. After being discharged from the hospital, the mother handed over the child to the woman.

The Childline and Child Welfare Committee came across the incident and helped trace the child with the police's help. The child's father is also believed to have collected money after the transfer.

The woman who allegedly bought the child stated that she decided to take care of the child as she did not have any children. She knew the child's mother for some time and the mother offered her the child while she was carrying as they already had another child. The child's father collected Rs 3 lakh from her citing treatment expenses.

Police suspect that it was a planned move as the address given by the mother at the hospital was that of the woman who allegedly bought the child.

