No-confidence motion against LDF government in Kerala defeated by 87-40 votes

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 24 2020, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 22:39 ist
Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. Credit: DH Photo

The no-confidence motion moved by Congress-led UDF against the LDF government in Kerala was defeated by 87-40 votes on Monday, Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan announced.

After a marathon discussion lasting nine hours, the motion was defeated with 87 members opposing it and 40 supporting in the 140-member house with two vacancies.

Two members of the UDF ally Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction abstained themselves during the voting. BJP's lone member O Rajagopal also stayed away.

The opposition combine brought the no-confidence motion levelling various allegations against the Pinarayi Vijayan government with specific reference to the gold smuggling case.

UDF
LDF
Kerala

