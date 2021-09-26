Normal life in Kerala likely to be affected on Sept 27

Normal life in Kerala is likely to be affected on Monday as the ruling left-front and opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front decided to observe a hartal in support of the Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Public road transport services are likely to remain off roads as many trade unions have also extended support to the stir. Shops and commercial services may also remain shut.

The BJP state leaders had flayed the decision of the left-front and the UDF to go on hartal.

