NRI builds Bahrain-inspired 'steel house' in Kerala

An NRI's house at Mallappally in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district is drawing much attention owing to its unique design -- a combination of a plane, train and ship.

T T Thomas, who has been in the steel fabrication business in Bahrain, has constructed the house using steel.

Thomas told DH that the concept of a house in the shape of a plane, train and ship was in his mind for quite some time as he used to travel widely in these modes of transport.

As his entire earnings are from Bahrain over the last three decades, as a mark of respect and love for that country he used the Bahrain flag's design also for painting the house.

Though steel structures have emerged as a cost-effective alternative in many parts of the world and he has been successfully running the steel business, it is yet to gain much popularity for house construction.

Hence, Thomas decided to construct the house with steel itself. Concrete was used only for the minimum basement of the elevated structure, he said.

The 2,200 square feet house has three bedrooms and all other common facilities. Solar power, sliding doors and sandwich panelling are other features of the house that is in the final stages of construction. It took about six months for the construction as there was a delay owing to lockdown.

Building materials were procured from Pune and Coimbatore, Thomas said.

He had brought in a steel fabricator of his unit in Bahrain to lead the construction with the assistance of local employees. There are many youngsters who are quite skilled in steelwork. But they need to be imparted proper skills and guidance in steel structure building, said Thomas.

Thomas plans to spend his retired life with his family comprising his wife and two sons in the house.