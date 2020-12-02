NRI voting to have a considerable impact in Kerala

The move to introduce Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System for NRIs will have a considerable impact in the electoral scenario of Kerala not just due to the high number of NRIs from the state, but also due to the overwhelming response of Malayali NRIs towards the voting options given to overseas voters in the previous elections.

Political observer J Prabhash told DH that the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League would be the major beneficiaries if NRIs are allowed to vote. A major chunk of NRIs from Kerala are from the Muslim community from North Kerala. Congress and IUML are already having good connect with the NRI community.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, out of the 99,807 overseas voters who registered for the voting facility in the country, 87,651 were from Kerala. Of the 25,606 overseas voters who exercised their franchise in the country, 25,534 were in Kerala.

As per the existing norms, overseas voters would have to be physically present for casting vote. Practical difficulties and expenses incurred in travelling to India was the reason why a major chunk of the 30 lakh odd NRIs from Kerala have kept off from voting. Hence the e-postal ballot facility would be well received by the overseas voters from the state.

As per the data available from Election Commission, out of the 87,651 Malayali overseas voters registered in 2019, the highest numbers are at North Kerala districts Kozhikode (32,944) and Malappuram (17,143)

Prabhash, who is a former pro-vice-chancellor of Kerala University, also said that a major chunk of NRIs from the Hindu community are found to be showing leniency towards BJP. This could be due to factors like the pro-development image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the discrimination being faced by them in foreign countries.

Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, an official organisation of IUML, and the Indian Overseas Congress are already quite active among the NRIs in Gulf countries. Many outfits associated with IUML and Congress have even used charter flights and came to Kerala for polling.

In order to build a connection with the NRI community, the ruling Left-Front government in Kerala has also initiated various measures like forming 'Loka Kerala Sabha', a forum of representatives of NRIs for assisting the government in policy-making for the state's development as well as NRIs' welfare.