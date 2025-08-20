Gangotri to be developed as cultural centre

<p>Dharwad/DHNS: The residence of legendary Hindustani vocalist Gangubai Hangal, known as ‘Gangotri’, will soon be developed with financial assistance from the government and private sector under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, said Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu GRJ.</p><p>Speaking after inspecting the condition of the ‘Gangotri’ building in Hosayellapur Oni in the City on Wednesday, the DC stated that the structure will be converted into a music and cultural centre. “Efforts will be made to encourage aspiring musicians interested in continuing the Kirana Gharana tradition that Gangubai Hangal was known for,” she added.</p><p>The DC directed the Kannada and Culture Department assistant director to prepare a detailed proposal, including a development blueprint and estimated project cost. The proposal is to be submitted within a week to seek government and CSR funding support. HDMC Corporator Shankar Shalake, advocate Arun<br>Charantimath, artistes Prasanna Gudi, Shashidhar Narendra, Raghavendra Gudi, Bhargavi Gudi, and others were present during the DC’s visit.</p>