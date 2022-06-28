O Panneerselvam moves Election Commission against AIADMK General Council

Side-lined within the party, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam took his grievances to the Election Commission of India, explaining in detail the developments since June 14 and his objection to the demand of “unitary leadership” that was raised then.

In a nine-page memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Panneerselvam took objection to the proceedings of the June 23 General Council meeting, and to the meeting of office-bearers that was called on June 27 without his prior approval.

While Panneerselvam wants the dual leadership to continue, the rival camp of Edappadi K Palaniswami wants to revert to the unitary leadership model.

Panneerselvam said the issue of “single leadership” was raised at the June 14 meeting, despite knowing “very well” that the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator were valid for five years.

“Pursuant to their election on 06.12.2021, they are discharging their party functions according to the bye-laws, as well as statutory duties, as envisaged under the Representation of People Act, 1951 and The Symbol Rules, 1960. As such, the election to the post of coordinator and joint coordinator has been concluded and acted upon,” Panneerselvam said in the memorandum.

The Palaniswami camp, on the other hand, claimed the dual leadership ceased to exist after the resolution approving the election of Panneerselvam and Palaniswami as party’s coordinator and joint coordinator wasn’t tabled at the General Council meeting.

In the memorandum, Panneerselvam also termed the Monday meeting, headed by presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain, “illegal and unlawful” saying decisions about meetings should be made either by the coordinator or the joint coordinator.

He also said the resolution approving the election of Hussain as presidium chairman at the GC meeting was in clear violation of an order by the Madras High Court, which said only 23 pre-approved motions should be tabled at the council.

Sources said Panneerselvam’s supporters were likely to move a contempt petition against the AIADMK leadership for not following the judgement of the High Court. The court, on June 23, had directed the AIADMK General Council to refrain from taking any decision on dual leadership.