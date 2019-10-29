One more Maoist reported killed in Kerala

One more Maoist was reported killed in an encounter with Kerala Police's anti-naxal squad at the forest areas of Palakkad in central Kerala. A judicial probe is likely to be ordered into the incident soon in view of allegations of fake encounter.

The deceased was said to be Tamilnadu native Manivasakam, commander of the western ghats wing Maoist. Three Maoists were killed in the firing by the Thunderbolt commando team of the Kerala police on Monday. They were said to be Karnataka native Karthik and Tamil Nadu natives Suresh and Sreemathi. All were members of the Bhavani dalam of the Maoists and aged around 30.

Police were yet to give any official confirmation regarding the identity of the deceased. The firing took place at the forest areas of Agali.

Police sources said that there was a fresh round of firing towards the police commandos on Tuesday. Hence a thorough combing was being carried out in coordination with the anti-naxal forces of Tamilnadu and Karnataka. The body of Manivasakam was recovered during the search on Tuesday. He was suspected to be injured in the firing on Monday.

Kerala state police chief Loknath Behera said that as per court guidelines a crime branch probe and the One more Maoist reported killed in Keralamagisterial probe would be initiated into the incident.

Meanwhile, Congress, which is the opposition party in Kerala, alleged in the Assembly that the Maoists were suspected to be killed in a fake encounter.

The police version was that the Maoists opened firing at the Thunderbolt commandos during the routine combing and the police only retaliated.