Palaniswami assures free Covid-19 vaccine to TN people

Palaniswami assures free Covid-19 vaccine to Tamil Nadu people

Presently Covid-19 vaccines are in various stages of trials

PTI
PTI, Pudukottai ,
  • Oct 22 2020, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 18:36 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami file photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday assured free immunisation against coronavirus for all sections of people in the state as soon as a vaccine is made available.

"I would like to announce that as soon as the vaccine is developed (and made available to states) all people in Tamil Nadu will be immunised and the government shall bear the cost," he said during an official visit.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had last week said India is expected to have a Covid-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months. Presently Covid-19 vaccines are in various stages of trials.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
K Palaniswami
Coronavirus vaccine
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

How to practice a skill more scientifically

How to practice a skill more scientifically

5 questions as Trump and Biden prepare for final debate

5 questions as Trump and Biden prepare for final debate

Temple pond safe haven for crocodile since 70 yrs

Temple pond safe haven for crocodile since 70 yrs

Himalayas poised for a series of big earthquakes?

Himalayas poised for a series of big earthquakes?

 