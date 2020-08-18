Cops killed in country bomb attack by rowdy in TN

Police constable killed in country bomb attack by rowdy in Tamil Nadu

PTI
PTI, Tuticorin ,
  • Aug 18 2020, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 19:09 ist

 A constable was killed when a history-sheeter allegedly hurled country bombs at a special police team that came to nab him here on Tuesday, police said. Constable Subramaniam died on the spot while the history-sheeter Durai Muthu suffered injuries in hand while throwing the bombs in the incident at Manakkarai area here, a senior official said.

Two murder cases among others were pending against Muthu and the special team reached the area following information, he said. Of the two bombs that were hurled at the police team, the second one exploded, fatally injuring the constable in the head, the official said. Muthu had been rushed to a government hospital in neighbouring Tirunelveli, police said.

Tamil Nadu
Bomb Attack

