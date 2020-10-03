Search ops in Telangana district after Maoist presence

Police to take up search operations in Telangana district following detection of Maoist presence

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Oct 03 2020, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 23:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Search operations will be taken up in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana as movement of Maoists and their affiliated organisations was detected there and on the borders of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.

The police forces of Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mulugu districts of Telangana and also Chhattisgarh would take up the search operations, a police release said.

Three Maoists, including two women, were killed in an exchange of fire between the ultras and police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, bordering Chhattisgarh, on September 23.

Separately, two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between the extremists and police in Kumram Bheem district in the state on September 19 night.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Telangana
Maoist
Chhattisgarh

What's Brewing

What made this year a record wildfire season?

What made this year a record wildfire season?

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

 