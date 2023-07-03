Political churnings in Kerala over Uniform Civil Code

Kerala has been witnessing political churnings ever since the move by the BJP government at the Centre to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) started gathering steam.

Cosying up to the Congress' key coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the ruling CPM had made a call for a coming together of all secular parties for joint protests against the UCC. The CPM also criticised the Congress for a “lack of clarity” over the latter’s stand on the UCC. But, the Congress camps tried to counter this by reiterating that the party is also opposed to the UCC. The Congress accused the CPM of triggering communal sentiments for political gains in the name of the UCC.

However, on Monday, Congress could heave a sigh of relief as the IUML did not entertain the feelers sent by the CPM for joining hands with it for the fight against the UCC.

CPM Kerala secretary M V Govindan said on Sunday that the party was ready to join hands with Muslim outfits as well as the IUML to protest against UCC. He also accused the Congress of not taking a firm stand against UCC.

Subsequently, Congress state leaders including Opposition leader V D Satheesan reiterated that the Congress was also opposing UCC and pointed out the earlier statements of senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in this regard.

Meanwhile, IUML state general secretary P M A Salam said on Monday that the CPM government in Kerala was yet to withdraw cases registered against those who agitated against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Kerala. “The IUML would take a decision on whether to join the protests organised by the CPM only after detailed discussions,” he said.

Flaying the CPM for inviting the IUML for the protests against the UCC, senior party MLA M K Muneer said: “Though the implementation of the UCC will be affecting not only Muslims, the CPM is now inviting only one section for the joint protests. Like the BJP, the CPM is also trying to create an impression that UCC is a matter concerning only Muslims,” he said.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also accused the CPM of trying to trigger a communal divide in Kerala in the name of the UCC, for its political gains.

By the way, the IUML is planning to hold a meeting of all sections opposed to UCC on Tuesday. Muslim Sunni faction headed by All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, which used to be close to the CPM, is likely to join hands with the IUML in the protests against UCC.