Political parties up in arms over religious symbol on a Kerala police vehicle

Religious symbol on Kerala police vehicle sparks row

The picture was taken last week when the van, which was being used by the Kerala Armed Police Battalion, was parked at Pamba near Sabarimala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 21 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 22:25 ist

The Bharatiya Janata Party and various other Hindu outfits in Kerala took umbrage over seeing a religious symbol sticker on a Kerala police vehicle.

A photo of a police van with the sticker prominently displayed was shared on social media by the BJP and Hindu Aikya Vedi leaders, who sought an investigation into the matter. BJP state president K Surendran even alleged that it was a case of radicalisation of Kerala Police.

A preliminary inquiry showed there was no malicious intention behind displaying the religious symbol, police officials said. According to source, not only was the sticker removed, the police department has also ensured there were no more religious symbols on any police vehicle.

Armed Police Battalion Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) K Padmakumar told DH that the driver of the police vehicle, on which the sticker was found, had stated that he put it up thinking it to be a reflective sticker. The policeman had also stated he had no malicious intentions behind putting up the sticker.

The driver was asked to give a detailed explanation and based on that further actions would be taken if required, the ADGP informed.

Sources at the Police Motor Transport Wing said that a directive would be issued to ensure that no religious symbols were used in any police vehicle.

India News
Kerala
BJP
Hindu outfits

