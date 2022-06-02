Prez Kovind greets people of Telangana on statehood day

President Kovind greets people of Telangana on statehood day

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2022, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 12:08 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted people of Telangana on its statehood day, and said the state has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub of industries.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014.

"Greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Blessed with rich culture and heritage, Telangana has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub for industries. I wish it continues to prosper & fulfil people's aspirations," Kovind tweeted.

India News
Telangana
Ram Nath Kovind

