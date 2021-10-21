Priest held for sexual abuse on four-year-old girl

A 32-year-old priest in Kerala was held on charges of sexually abusing a four-year-old girl in Ernakulam district.

Sibi Varghese, a native of Varappuzha near Ernakulam, was accused earlier this year.

Sources said that Sibi initially developed acquaintance with the girl's mother and later sexually abused the girl. Her mother filed a police petition against Sibi in March. Sibi, who was then working as an assistant priest at a church absconded after the police registered a case under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He surrendered before the police.

He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

