Priest held for sexual abuse on four-year-old girl

Priest held for sexual abuse on four-year-old girl

Sibi Varghese, a native of Varappuzha near Ernakulam, was accused earlier this year

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Oct 21 2021, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 19:10 ist
He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Credit: iStock Images

A 32-year-old priest in Kerala was held on charges of sexually abusing a four-year-old girl in Ernakulam district.

Sibi Varghese, a native of Varappuzha near Ernakulam, was accused earlier this year.

Sources said that Sibi initially developed acquaintance with the girl's mother and later sexually abused the girl. Her mother filed a police petition against Sibi in March. Sibi, who was then working as an assistant priest at a church absconded after the police registered a case under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He surrendered before the police.

He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

sexual assault
Kerala
Crime
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

For sleepy HK residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

For sleepy HK residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

This rare 17th century coin could fetch $300,000

This rare 17th century coin could fetch $300,000

Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study

Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study

Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition

Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

Temples don’t need privatisation

Temples don’t need privatisation

 